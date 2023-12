If Trump hadn't run for President, I'm not sure I would – Biden

81-year-old U.S. President Joe Biden said during a meeting with supporters that he is not sure whether he will seek a second term in the White House in 2024 if his main competitor, former President Donald Trump, does not try to win the presidency, the Fox News channel reports.

"If Trump hadn't run, I'm not sure I would have run. But we cannot let him win for the sake of the country," said U.S. President Joe Biden.

Biden is convinced that Trump poses a threat to American democracy.

"Trump is not even hiding the ball anymore. He tells us what he is going to do. He doesn't hide it," Biden emphasized.

Currently, Joe Biden is the oldest person to hold the post of President of the United States.

The former U.S. president, who is currently considered to be Biden's main competitor in the next presidential election, is now 77 years old.

