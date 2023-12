Bezuhla tells what women mobilized to AFU will do

Member of Parliament from the Servant of the People faction, Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence Mariana Bezuhla has explained what mobilized women will do.

The MP wrote about this on her Facebook page.

According to Bezuhla, she is allegedly surprised by the hype, which began in Ukrainian society after the news about the development by parliament of a bill on the mobilization of women.

The MP said that it was allegedly not about sending women to the front.

"This is at most to work as an accountant, clerk in a PDP (permanent deployment point - Ed.) of a military unit or a military commissariat in Lviv for UAH 20,100 per month, or to assemble a drone in Poltava, while men from these positions can be released into combat units. That's it," Bezuhla wrote.

She added that women will be able to get to the front line exclusively on a voluntary basis, as it is happening now.

Bezuhla also wrote that if a woman has young children, then mobilization will also take place voluntarily.

The MP did not specify what age of children she was referring to.

Recall, on December 17, Bezuhla announced the preparation of a bill that equalizes the rights of men and women in terms of military registration and service in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

At the same time, even then, the MP stressed that women will be able to go to combat professions voluntarily and only at their own request.

Earlier, Ukrainian News Agency reported that in preparation for changes to the draft law on recruitment and mobilization, the Verkhovna Rada wants to limit the rights of men who evade mobilization.