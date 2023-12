With the approaching Christmas and New Year holidays, border guards record a gradual increase in the flow of persons and vehicles at checkpoints across the state border of Ukraine.

This is stated in the message of the State Border Guard Service, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

So border guards note that the number of registered persons over the past week increased by more than 80,000, and transport - by 13,500 compared to the previous week.

"The dynamics of crossing the border indicates a slight predominance of citizens entering Ukraine over leaving. At the same time, the overall increase in passenger traffic is noted both at the entrance and exit from Ukraine, which is why the accumulation of transport in both directions is also recorded in certain directions," the message says.

According to the State Border Service, during this weekend, December 16-17, the number of crossings of the border of Ukraine per day amounted to more than 100,000 people and about 24,000 vehicles, while last weekend, December 9 and 10, border guards registered an average of 83,000 people and 20,000 vehicles per day.

Checkpoints on the border with Poland remain the busiest, which account for 50% of the total passenger traffic.

Border guards ask citizens to take this information into account during travel planning and track the load of checkpoints on the page of the Western Regional Directorate of the State Border Guard Service on Facebook, as well as on the websites of control services of countries bordering Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in July, the Verkhovna Rada changed the dates of public holidays, in particular, now the festive day of Christmas was established on December 25 instead of January 7.