Online service for buying and selling cars will work in Diia today at midnight - Zelenskyy

Today at midnight, the online service for buying and selling cars will work in the Diia application.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this on Diia Summit-2023, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today at midnight, the online service for buying and selling cars will work in Diia. I congratulate you on that. In just 15 minutes, you can buy or sell a car through a smartphone and get a new technical passport and numbers by mail," he said.

Zelenskyy called this service in Diia revolutionary.

Minister of Interior Affairs Ihor Klymenko on his Telegram channel called the start of re-registration of vehicles in a smartphone one of the most anticipated digital services.

He noted that delivery of new license plates and certificates of registration of cars by Ukrposhta is also available in Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in October the government began beta testing of the new service - now in Diia you can order the delivery of a driver's license to the Ukrposhta branch or by courier to any address.

In August 2022, Diia launched a car sharing service.