Electronic pension certificate, permanent and temporary residence permit, documents in English and car sharing service are now available in the Diia application. Vice Prime Minister, Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov announced this in the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"A big update in Diia: car sharing, electronic pension certificate, residence permit, documents in English. The payment of fines from the patrol police has also been returned to the application," he wrote.

To use them, you need to update the application.

Fedorov added that Diia will later resume paying fines for photo and video recording.

The Ministry of Digital Transformation reports that for the first time, English-language versions of the foreign passport, driver's license, and vehicle technical passport have become available in the application. Driver’s licenses and technical data have an international coding used in the EU, USA and Canada. To display documents in English in the application, you need to switch the language.

Two types of pension certificates are available - age-based and special. To see them in Diia, they must be issued after 2014. The age-based pension certificate will be added automatically in Diia, and the special one must download independently. Like other documents in the application, the pension certificate can be checked or shared using a QR code.

Regarding the temporary or permanent residence permit, the Ministry of Digital Transformation notes that from now on, citizens of other countries in Ukraine do not need to carry a physical card with them, but can show the permit in Diia. Also, persons with residence permits will have the opportunity to create Diia.Signature and use Diia services. Passports in the form of a plastic card with contactless media will be uploaded to the application. Documents of this type began to be issued after April 2018. It is also necessary to have an identification number in order for them to download.

The car sharing service, as well as the payment of fines from the patrol police, were previously temporarily suspended due to the war.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers allowed the use of data from Diia abroad.

Earlier, the Diia application began testing two new documents - pension certificates and residence permits.