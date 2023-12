Since the beginning of the year, 205,000 hectares of agricultural land planned for priority examination and demining have been returned to the use for farmers.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Economy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Our pyrotechnical experts - units of the State Emergency Service, State Special Transport Service, non-governmental mine action operators show very good results. Even now, in winter, when the weather, to put it mildly, does not contribute to the work in the fields, every week from 3,000 to 5,000 hectares of agricultural land is examined. Today, among the 470,000 hectares of land that we planned to survey, if necessary, clean and clear from mines in the first place, more than 200,000 hectares have already been returned to farmers for economic exploitation," said First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko.

As of December 15, since the beginning of the year, 268,600 hectares of agricultural land had been surveyed with about 470,000 hectares planned for priority examination and demining.

Of these, about 205,000 hectares were returned to operation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in April, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said that about 30% of the territory was contaminated with enemy mines and unexploded ammunition in Ukraine, it would take more than 10 years to clear agricultural lands from mines.