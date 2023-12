302 vessels exported 10 million tons of cargo from the ports of Great Odesa through the temporary Black Sea corridor.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"302 ships exported the products of Ukrainian farmers and other goods to 24 countries of the world. During the 4 months of operation of the corridor, we expanded the range of goods and started their export. I note that the volume of agricultural products has increased significantly: from 278,000 tons in the first month to almost 5 million tons now. Despite russia's systematic attacks on the port infrastructure, the Ukrainian corridor is working," said Oleksandr Kubrakov, Vice Prime Minister for the Reconstruction of Ukraine - Minister of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure.

According to Kubrakov, since its launch, the ports of Great Odesa have received 337 new vessels for loading, and another 79 are being prepared to receive them in the near future.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 21, the bulk carrier Resilient Africa arrived at the Turkish Bosphorus Strait.

This is the first ship with grain from Ukraine that passed through the Black Sea through the temporary corridor.

On July 17, russia announced the withdrawal of shipping safety guarantees in the Black Sea to ensure the "grain corridor".