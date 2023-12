The russian occupiers began less storming the positions of the Ukrainian defenders near Avdiyivka. However, they use more infantry and vehicles during attacks.

This was stated by Oleksandr Shtupun, the spokesman of the press center of the Defense Forces of the Tavria axis, on the air of the Liniya Frontu [Front Line] program.

The russians are continuing their attacks in the Avdiyivka axis and are using drones and aircraft there to strike the positions of Ukrainian defenders, he noted and added that there were 15 airstrikes in one day.

"The number of assaults decreased, but yesterday the enemy operated with a large number of infantry and armored vehicles in one attack. That is, they became less in number, but they became more massive - more infantry and more armor, tanks and armored fighting vehicles," Shtupun explained.

According to him, if earlier the armored vehicles stayed with the infantry and somehow covered them, now after the landing of the landing party, the vehicles begin to move back.

"The enemy probably takes care of the equipment. And the infantry is treated like meat," Shtupun summed up.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to hold positions on the left bank of the Dnieper and have repelled enemy attacks near Bakhmut.

The United States estimated that the russians lost more than 13,000 soldiers and more than 220 combat vehicles near Avdiyivka since the beginning of the offensive in October.