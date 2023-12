Russia has not taken out missile carriers on combat duty for 20 days - Humeniuk

The aggressor country of the russian federation has not put warships on duty for 20 days. The missile carriers last went to the Black Sea on November 29.

This was stated by the spokesman of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, Nataliya Humeniuk, on the broadcast of the telethon.

"Russian missile carriers have not been on combat duty for three weeks. The last time we saw them on combat duty was on November 29," Humeniuk said.

At the same time, she added that russian missile carriers are in combat readiness and the enemy can use them at any moment.

"That's why you shouldn't lose your vigilance," the spokeswoman said.

