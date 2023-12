During the occupation of the left bank of the Kherson Region, russians had the opportunity to concentrate an extremely large number of personnel and equipment there, but the work of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is moving forward - it is regular, powerful and crushing for enemy resources.

The head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Southern Defense Forces Natalia Humeniuk announced this on the air of the telethon.

"This is a powerful complex work - this is both aerial reconnaissance and counter-battery warfare, and the work of units directly on the left bank. Indeed, it is aimed specifically at making the lives of local residents easier to reduce the number of shelling," she said.

Humeniuk emphasized, in fact, the line of combat contact passes along the Dnieper River, and on the right bank the settlements of the coast are in the range of defeat of enemy weapons, and that is why they suffer.

“Our work is quite regular, powerful and crushing for hostile resources. But we know that they have been on the left bank for a long time, had the opportunity to concentrate there an extremely large number of personnel and equipment. That is why the work is not easy, but it is moving forward," Humeniuk said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, British intelligence said that the newly formed russian division of paratroopers suffered extremely heavy losses in an attempt to knock out the Ukrainian bridgehead near the village of Krynky on the left bank of the Kherson Region.

Before that, Humeniuk said that on the left bank of the Kherson Region, the Defense Forces of Ukraine keep holding positions. This occurred against the background of a message from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) about the alleged retaking by the russian army of several Ukrainian positions.