If the consumption of imported goods is not limited, then a full-fledged transition to military rails is inevitable. This will involve tough changes for the whole society.

Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko said this during the 2024: Challenges and Prospects discussion panel, LB.ua reports.

Ukraine is building its own military capabilities, developing military industries, which will determine the trend of 2024, Marchenko said. According to him, such changes can be considered the transition of the state economy to military rails. If the war is longer and crosses 2025 and beyond, Ukraine will need to adapt to new conditions, Marchenko stressed. According to the Minister of Finance, a full transition to military rails is inevitable, if the consumption of imported goods is not limited, which implies severe changes for the whole society.

"I will say as finance minister that military rails are not only about the military industry, it is also about the society understanding that we have war. Unfortunately, so far we live in a rather specific reality, when we are doing well, there is macroeconomic stability, exchange rate stability. But this reality will require correction if we want to switch to military rails. This is a restriction of public consumption. We need to reduce it several times, because we consume mainly imported goods and services, this determines our economic potential," Marchenko emphasized.

Today, society is not ready for such restrictions, but this is a potential scenario: "There may be other tax regimes, other spending regimes. We must prepare for this and, thinking about 2025, we must lay the appropriate scenarios," said Marchenko.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 29, Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko said that Ukraine spends UAH 130 billion on a military campaign every month, while budget revenues amount to UAH 80 billion.

On June 1, Marchenko said that taxes do not need to be paid on any goods for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On August 9, Marchenko said that Ukraine now has the lowest level of corruption in 20 years.