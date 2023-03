Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko said that Ukraine every month spends UAH 130 billion on the war unleashed by the Russian Federation, while the state budget revenues amount to UAH 80 billion.

Marchenko said this during a meeting with business representatives in the European Business Association (EBA) on March 28, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the minister, now the key task is to create conditions for financing the military budget, because now the state budget receives UAH 80 billion of income, and UAH 130 billion per month is spent on the military campaign.

Marchenko recalled that last week the Verkhovna Rada supported changes to the state budget, increasing spending on military needs by more than UAH 500 billion.

According to him, this year it is important to collect planned taxes, but there are no radical tax changes.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 21, the Verkhovna Rada increased state budget expenditures for 2023 by UAH 537.2 billion.

Of these, spending on the national security and defense sector increased by UAH 518.2 billion.