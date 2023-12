Natalia Humeniuk, the head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Southern Defense Forces, said that the Defense Forces continue to hold positions on the left bank of the Kherson Region, despite the enemy's attempts to make assault passes.

She reported this in the telethon.

"As for the left bank (of the Dnieper River in the Kherson Region - Ed.), there we continue to hold positions. Despite the enemy's attempts to make from time to time assault passes and check for strength our defense, the positions are held," she said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, previously Humeniuk said that the work of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the left bank of the Kherson Region is progressing - it is regular, powerful and crushing for enemy resources.

Prior to this, British intelligence reported that the newly formed russian division of paratroopers suffered extremely heavy losses in an attempt to knock out the Ukrainian bridgehead near the village of Krynky on the left bank of the Kherson Region.