Ukraine is already preparing three lines of fortifications in case weapons and funds from Western partners come with a delay.

The head of the interim special commission of the Verkhovna Rada on monitoring the supply of weapons, Member of Parliament Oleksandra Ustinova announced this on the air of the nationwide telethon on Sunday, December 17.

Ustinova explained that the package of assistance to Ukraine from the United States provided for more than USD 20 billion for weapons, for direct budget financing - USD 11.8 billion. Another USD 800 million, which they plan to allocate, are balances from the account of the previous budget, said the MP. Ukraine, for its part, is preparing for defense.

"If, of course, there are no weapons, we are already preparing. We are preparing fortifications, now there are three lines, realizing that we may have to move, especially in winter, to defensive warfare, and not go into attack, as before," Ustinova said.

According to her, even with the availability of funds, the world is running out of ammunition.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 5, Ustinova said that on December 6, the U.S. Senate would definitely fail to vote for a package of assistance to Ukraine and Israel due to disagreements between Republicans and Democrats on the issue of strengthening the border.

On December 5, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the last moment canceled his speech at a closed briefing in the U.S. Senate on assistance to Ukraine.

On October 6, Ustinova said that Ukraine could run out of U.S. weapons if a decision on additional funds for this is not voted on in Congress.