Ukraine may run out of weapons in a month or a month and a half - MP

In a month or a month and a half, Ukraine may run out of US weapons, if a decision on additional funds for this is not voted in Congress.

Member of Parliament Oleksandra Ustinova said this on the air of the national telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"If additional allocated funds for Ukraine are not voted now, we will run out of weapons in a month or a month and a half, because we now have USD 5 billion left in the White House, which it can use exclusively for its internal reserves," Ustinova said.

She noted that this is exclusively what is already on the territory of the USA in the stocks to be delivered to Ukraine.

"But with this money, it is impossible to buy something from our foreign partners and send it to us," the MP said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the United States of America plans to transfer to Ukraine thousands of Iranian weapons and ammunition intended for Iran-backed militants in Yemen.

On August 10, Polish President Andrzej Duda said that Ukraine currently lacks a sufficient number of weapons to turn the situation on the front in its favor.

Ukraine needs more weapons, because the stronger it is on the battlefield, the stronger Kyiv's position at the negotiating table will be, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said.