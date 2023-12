On the evening of December 15, air defense forces destroyed a russian missile in the sky over the Kropyvnytskyi District of the Kirovohrad Region.

The head of the Kirovohrad Regional Military Administration Andrii Raikovych announced this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"During the air raid, the defenders of the sky destroyed a missile in the Kropyvnytskyi District. Preliminarily - without casualties and destruction. Thank you to our air defense," the statement said.

The head of the Regional Military Administration does not give other details regarding the russian attack.

Recall, on the night of Friday, December 15, russian troops launched 14 kamikaze drones in Ukraine, air defense destroyed all the Shaheds.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a spokesman for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yurii Ihnat told which air defense systems have complications in operation due to deteriorating weather conditions.