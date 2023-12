EU's new package of sanctions against russia almost ready, but clause banning sale of tankers removed from it

The European Union came close to reaching an agreement on the twelfth package of sanctions against russia. It will include a ban on the import of diamonds from the russian federation and new measures to stop the supply of russian oil.

This follows from a statement by the Reuters agency with reference to four unnamed European officials.

Interlocutors of the agency said that although the main part of the new measures is a ban on non-industrial russian diamonds, EU countries also seek to make it more difficult to circumvent existing sanctions, including limiting oil prices.

The text includes tougher measures to prove that russian oil is being traded within the cap, as compliance with the requirement has declined recently.

It is noted that during the development of a new package of sanctions, the EU countries relaxed the requirement to prevent the growth of the "shadow fleet" of tankers transporting russian oil.

The agency recalls that initially, the European Commission wanted to ban the sale of old tankers to russian companies, as well as to those companies that can be used by them to circumvent sanctions.

One of the interlocutors of the agency said that Mediterranean countries with large shipping companies are concerned that this restriction may put them at a competitive disadvantage.

Another interlocutor of the agency reported that the officials of the EU member states intend to meet on Monday evening to make minor changes to the final text.

The adoption of the document is also expected this evening.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on December 7, Canada introduced restrictive measures on the import of russian diamonds, as well as on the supply of related jewelry from the russian federation.

Great Britain will create an administration to combat the circumvention of sanctions imposed against russia.