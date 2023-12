355 settlements were cut off due to bad weather.

This was announced by the press service of the Ministry of Energy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The bad weather is raging in Ukraine. Due to adverse weather conditions (gusty winds, snowfall and icing), consumers remain without voltage mainly in the eastern regions, in particular in the Kharkiv, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk Regions, as well as in the Poltava and Sumy Regions. As a result of hostilities and technical reasons 445 settlements remain without electricity," the message says.

In particular, due to bad weather, 221 settlements remained without electricity in the Donetsk Region, 136 settlements in the Kharkiv Region, 19 settlements in the Poltava Region, and 16 settlements in the Sumy Region.

It is noted that the introduction of power outage schedules for household consumers is not foreseen.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as of December 14, 225 settlements were cut off due to bad weather.