Due to worsening weather conditions, 225 settlements were cut off.

This was announced by the press service of the Ministry of Energy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Due to snowfall, icing and gusty winds, consumers in the Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv and Kirovohrad Regions are without power. Also, 454 settlements are without electricity due to hostilities and technological violations," the message says.

In particular, due to bad weather, 147 settlements remained without electricity in the Donetsk Region, 38 settlements in the Dnipropetrovsk Region, 25 settlements in the Kharkiv Region, 4 settlements in the Kirovohrad Region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as of the morning of December 9, there was no electricity supply in 504 settlements due to hostilities, bad weather and technological disruptions.