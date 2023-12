More than 90% of the base stations of mobile communication of the Kyivstar operator in the territory controlled by Ukraine are in working condition. The Home Internet service works, voice communication is available to subscribers.

The press service of the company reported this to Ukrainian News Agency on Thursday, December 14.

The Kyivstar network is recovering from the largest cyberattack in the telecom industry. More than 90% of mobile base stations in the territory controlled by Ukraine are in working condition. Voice communication is available to subscribers, and the Home Internet service also works. The recovery of mobile data services has begun.

"Thus, Ivano-Frankivsk became the first region where Kyivstar resumed mobile Internet. Stabilization of the network and restoration of other services is carried out gradually to avoid network congestion. In some settlements there are still short-term difficulties with the quality of communication, but our specialists are eliminating them," the message says.

If a SIM card does not register on the network, you need to restart the phone or turn on and off the flight mode. The company will continue to report on the restoration of other services.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 14, the president of Kyivstar Oleksandr Komarov said that voice communication services have now been almost resumed, but there are certain problems with the mobile Internet.

On December 12, in the morning, a large-scale crash occurred on the network of the Kyivstar mobile operator.

On December 12, the Kyivstar mobile operator was under a powerful hacker attack.