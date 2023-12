Russian dictator vladimir putin during a press conference said that there would allegedly be no second wave of mobilization. He added that there are many volunteers in russia who are allegedly ready to go to the front line.

He spoke about this at his press conference.

Putin mentioned the partial mobilization that he announced in September 2022. In his opinion, it was successful. Some of those mobilized have already been released in connection with reaching the age limit or health.

"We launched a fairly broad campaign to attract people and planned to recruit 412,000 by the end of the year. Yesterday evening I was informed, 486,000 were recruited and the flow of our men who are ready to defend the interests of the homeland with arms is not reduced. One and a half thousand every day in the whole country. In total, there will be almost half a million people by the end of this year. Well, why do we need mobilization? Therefore, to date, there is no need for this," he concluded.

Recall that in the temporarily occupied Luhansk Region, the voting for the russian dictator vladimir putin in the presidential election will last for three weeks.

British intelligence believes that the aggressor country russia plans to call another 170,000 russians to the war against Ukraine, during the full-scale invasion, the occupiers have already lost dozens times more people than during the war in Afghanistan.