SBI, together with local police, raids villa of Odesa ex-military commissar Borysov in Spain

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), together with the local police, conducted searches in the Spanish villa of the former head of the Odesa Regional Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support (military commissariat) Yevhen Borysov.

This was reported by the SBI.

The villa is located in Marbella of the Spanish province of Malaga. Borysov bought it in December 2022 in the name of his mother for more than EUR 4 million. The house has an area of ​ ​ more than 857 square meters. Around it there is a land plot of 1,530 square meters.

In February 2023, Borysov, together with his wife, bought an office space worth more than EUR 500,000 with a total area of ​ ​ 223,900 square meters.

In the villa and in the office, searches were carried out and documents certifying the right to own and dispose of property by members of the military commissar's family were seized. The villa and office space have now been seized.

The SBI also published photos of the foreign estate of the former military commissar.

In addition, other property of the Borysov family was arrested:

land plots with a total area of ​ ​ more than 2 hectares in the Odesa Region;

two houses in Odesa with a total area of ​ ​ more than 420 square meters;

home ownership in Odesa with an area of ​ ​ 78.5 hectares;

two apartments and a third of an apartment in Odesa;

2023 Toyota Land Cruiser;

2022 Mercedes-Benz G 63 AMG;

2022 Mercedes-Benz EQV;

2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE 400;

2016 Porsche Macan GTS;

1999 Audi A6 and more.

Journalists of the Ukrainian Pravda learned about Borysov's house in Spain. After that, he was dismissed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi appointed Colonel Oleksandr Okhrimenko as the head of the Odesa Regional Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center instead of the scandalous Yevhen Borysov.

The prosecutor's office is checking the departure abroad of the Odesa military commissar Borysov during the war and the property of his family in Spain.

The Ukrainian Pravda found out that the Odesa military commissar Borysov had property in Spain worth millions of dollars.