Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi has appointed Colonel Oleksandr Okhrymenko as the head of the Odesa Regional Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center, instead of the scandalous Yevhen Borysov. Zaluzhnyi announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I appointed one of the best military commanders to the post of the head of the Odesa Regional Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center. Colonel Oleksandr Okhrymenko, who to this day was a brigade commander of the 14th separate mechanized brigade named after Prince Roman the Great," he said.

Zaluzhnyi noted that Okhrymenko is a combat officer who knows the army from the inside, clearly understands the needs at the front and has repeatedly demonstrated loyalty to military affairs and the Motherland.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 23, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi to dismiss the head of the Odesa Regional Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center Yevhen Borysov and check all military commissars in all regions of Ukraine. After this, the scandalous Odesa Military Commissar Borysov was dismissed from his post.

On May 17, former Verkhovna Rada member Ihor Mosiichuk said that the military commissioner of the Odesa Region Borysov uses a premium 2022 Mercedes Benz G63 AMG car with an estimated cost of USD250,000, which he imported under the guise of humanitarian assistance. It was also noted that Borysov during martial law purchased a villa in Spain worth almost EUR 4 million for a retired mother.

In May, the State Bureau of Investigation launched a pre-trial investigation in criminal proceedings into the facts of abuses by the head of the Odesa Regional Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center Yevhen Borysov, during the conscription of those responsible. According to operational data, for a bribe, the Military Commissar instructed subordinates not to call on certain persons.