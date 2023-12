Transit operations in the direction of entry into Slovakia from Ukraine have been partially restored. In fact, 3-4 trucks pass through per hour.

This is reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine (SBGSU).

"As of 06:00 a.m. at the Uzhhorod checkpoint, 28 trucks have been registered for departure from Ukraine. 24 of them have already passed all types of control on the Slovak side," the message says.

According to the SBGSU, from 7:30 p.m. on December 13, the Slovak side partially resumed transit operations in the direction of entering its territory.

It was previously announced that 2 cars per hour will be accepted for entry into Slovakia. The department noted that in fact 3-4 trucks pass through per hour.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 11, Slovakian carriers renewed the blocking of truck traffic through the Vysne Nemecke checkpoint on the Ukrainian-Slovak border. It was reported that there were 1,263 trucks in the electronic queue for departure to Slovakia in front of the Uzhhorod checkpoint, which is adjacent to the Slovak Vysne Nemecke checkpoint.

Prior to that, on December 1, Slovak carriers blocked the movement of trucks through the Vysne Nemecke crossing point, on December 4, the movement of trucks through this crossing point on the Ukrainian-Slovak border was unblocked.