3 power units at thermal power plants (TPPs) in different regions have been taken out for emergency repairs.

This was announced by the press service of the Ukrenergo national energy company, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the east, one of the thermal power plants has been shelled again, the equipment has been damaged. Due to damage to power grids by shelling and bad weather, two thermal power plants in the southern and western regions have stopped supplying electricity to regional power distribution companies. Also, three power units at thermal power plants in different regions have gone into emergency repair," the message says.

It is also noted that solar power plants produce almost no electricity due to cloudy weather.

At the same time, consumption limits were not introduced, shutdown schedules were not introduced and are not forecast.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 13, one power unit at the thermal power plant and one power unit at the combined heat and power plant were taken out for repair.