2 power units of TPP and CHPP taken out for repair - Ukrenergo

One power unit at the thermal power plant (TPP) and one power unit at the combined heat and power plant (CHPP) were taken out for repair.

This was announced by the press service of the Ukrenergo national energy company, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"At the thermal power plants, one unit was switched on after repair, one went into repair. The term of restoration work was extended at another unit. Also, one unit at the combined heat and power plant went into emergency repair. Solar power plants almost do not produce electricity due to cloudy weather," the message says.

It is noted that consumption limits were not implemented, shutdown schedules were not introduced and are not forecast.

At the same time, the level of consumption remains at a high level, which creates an additional load on the power system.

Electricity is imported during the day from Slovakia, Romania and Moldova.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, at the end of November, the process of synchronizing the Ukrainian and European energy systems was fully completed.

In addition, the possibility of importing electricity to Ukraine increased from 1,200 to 1,700 MW.