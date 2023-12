The head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, Kyrylo Budanov, has been declared wanted by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of russia.

This follows from a statement by the russian mass media with reference to the base of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the russian federation, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"Kyrylo Oleksiyovych Budanov is wanted under an article of the Criminal Code," the message reads.

At the same time, the article for which the search is being conducted is not specified.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the head of the department, Kyrylo Budanov, is directly involved in some operations of the special forces of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine.

The head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, said that russian intelligence has failed in intelligence work but is at a very high level in terms of electronic and cyber intelligence.

The head of Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine believes that small conflicts outside Ukraine are actually connected by the same participants and are moving the world towards a major global war.

The aggressor country, russia, can wage war against Ukraine until 2026 at most because they will have problems with the economy and technology.