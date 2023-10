The head of the department, Kyrylo Budanov, also directly participates in some operations of the special forces of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine.

The commander of the MANPADS group of the Artan special unit Oleksandr "Liutyi" told about this in an interview with RBC-Ukraine.

"During one of the operations, the enemy's assault group tried to simply leave the area of action without being hit by fire, because it realized that it was no longer capable of resisting. At that time, Kyrylo Oleksiyovych was present with us," "Liutyi" said.

According to him, Budanov forced 19 russians to surrender in a personal conversation, just by talking on the walkie-talkie.

"This is an incredible strength of spirit. Everyone then felt such a morale boost when they heard the voice of our chief. After all, most of them had no idea then that the chief of the Defense Intelligence was with us, in our sector," the military recalled.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, stated that russian intelligence has failed in its spy work, but is at a very high level in terms of electronic and cyber intelligence.