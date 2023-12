Vodafone and lifecell mobile operators will be able to absorb only a limited number of Kyivstar subscribers.

Kyivstar ex-president Petro Chernyshov announced this in an interview with NV, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Many people naively think that, they say, Kyivstar will not work, then there are two competitors, we all will transfer to them and there will be happiness. I want to say that this will not happen, because each of the competitors in Ukraine has limited technical capabilities to painlessly accept new customers, namely, plus 10% to the subscriber base. That is, let's say Vodafone has a database of 20 million customers. Another 2 million can be taken easily. Lifecell has a smaller base (11.4 million subscribers in the 3rd quarter of 2023, of which 9.1 million are considered active), but you also add 10% - this is the number that it can painlessly additionally accept. But the Kyivstar operator has a database of 24 million subscribers! They can't all go anywhere. Therefore, it is stupid to expect that if there are two companies left, then everything will be fine with mobile communication in Ukraine. Nothing good will happen," he said.

According to Chernyshov, hackers attacked the core of the Kyivstar network.

"Just like on a desktop there is an operating system, and there is, say, a screen. So that the computer does not work, you can hack the screen, hypothetically. But the screen is very easy to repair: buy a new one, put it on, and that's it... And you can hack Windows. Here, in analogy with the computer, this is about the same thing that they did with Kyivstar, attacking the basic operating system itself, the kernel. And so the whole network is down," he said.

Chernyshov noted that each mobile operator creates a so-called virtual network.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Security Service of Ukraine reported that on Wednesday, December 13, it is planned to restore fixed Internet for households, as well as start launching the Kyivstar mobile communications and Internet.

On December 12, a large-scale crash occurred in the operation of the Kyivstar mobile operator, the company suffered a powerful hacker attack.