Kyivstar deliberately blocks subscribers’ access to national roaming not to overload network

The access of Ukrainians to nationwide roaming has been deliberately blocked by order of the State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine.

The press service of the Special Communications Service announced this.

"In order to avoid overloading networks of other operators, at the request of the SSU, the National Center for Operational and Technical Management of Telecommunications Networks issued an order to temporarily block the national roaming service for Kyivstar subscribers," the statement said.

Citizens are asked to use Wi-Fi, and public institutions are urged to make Wi-Fi networks accessible to everyone.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Kyivstar promises to restore communication by December 14.

According to preliminary calculations, on Wednesday, December 13, it is planned to restore fixed Internet for households, as well as start the launch of mobile communication and Internet of the Kyivstar mobile communication operator.

On December 12, a large-scale crash occurred in the operation of the Kyivstar mobile operator, the company suffered a powerful hacker attack.