Norway will transfer additional NASAMS air defense systems to Ukraine. Some of them will be delivered immedia

The Norwegian government has decided to provide Ukraine with several additional NASAMS air defense systems. The amount of the military aid package will amount to NOK 335 million (USD 30.5 million).

The Minister of Defense of Norway Bjorn Arild Gram has stated this, his words are quoted by the press service of the country's government.

"The Ukrainian government asks for additional support in the field of air defense and gives this issue paramount importance. This will be a significant contribution to their ability to protect themselves," the Minister said.

According to him, some of the NASAMS complexes will be transferred from the country's own reserves. This will allow them to be delivered quickly.

Several more NASAMS complexes will be ordered from the manufacturer and will arrive in Ukraine much later.

In total, Ukraine will receive eight launchers and four fire control centers.

NASAMS (Norwegian Advanced Surface to Air Missile System) is a mobile anti-aircraft missile system developed by Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace (Norway) and Raytheon (U.S.).

The complex is designed to combat aircraft, helicopters, drones, ballistic and cruise missiles at low and medium altitudes.

NASAMS refers to small to medium range air defense systems.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in September this year it became known that Norway will transfer tracked all-terrain vehicles to Ukraine, which will help improve the logistics of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in off-road conditions.

Recall that at the end of August 2023, Norway supplied Ukraine with missiles for the IRIS-T air defense systems.