The Kyivstar mobile operator says that subscriber information and personal data were not affected by the hacker attack.

This is stated in the company's message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"As we reported earlier, subscriber information and personal data are safe. Systems in which this data is stored are not affected by a hacker attack... In addition, rumors about the destruction of our "computers and servers" are fake," the report says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Security Service of Ukraine reported that on Wednesday, December 13, it is planned to restore fixed Internet for households, as well as start launching Kyivstar mobile communications and Internet.

On December 12, a large-scale crash occurred in the operation of the Kyivstar mobile operator, the company faced a powerful hacker attack.