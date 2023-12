The companies Microsoft, Cisco (both USA) and Ericsson (Sweden) are helping to restore the network of the Kyivstar mobile communications operator.

The president of the company Oleksandr Komarov told about this in a blitz interview with Forbes, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We cooperate a lot with Microsoft, Cisco, Ericsson. In fact, it is a global team that is involved in solving this case...Ericsson is involved in restoring the infrastructure. Microsoft is an expert in the investigation, because we need to understand the root cause of the problem. Cisco is our supplier of all cyber defense systems. To raise that perimeter and protect, Cisco is helping us as our largest service provider," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Kyivstar promises to restore communication by December 14.

On December 12, a large-scale failure occurred in the work of the Kyivstar mobile operator, the company was subjected to a powerful hacker attack.