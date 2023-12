On the night of Wednesday, December 13, the russian occupiers tried to attack civilian infrastructure facilities of the Odesa Region with drones. Air defense forces and assets destroyed 9 UAVs.

The Southern Defense Forces reported this.

"The evening attack by enemy attack drones fired from the temporarily occupied Crimea in the Odesa Region was aimed at the civilian infrastructure of the region. Under the cover of dense fog, the drones entered the strike, both from the Black Sea and from the direction of the temporarily occupied Kherson Region," the report said.

The air defense forces hit all 9 UAVs of the Shahed-131/136 type.

According to the military, one of the downed drones fell on the territory of the municipal car repair company in Odesa, a fire broke out, which the firefighters promptly eliminated. 2 civilian employees were injured, they were hospitalized, their condition is satisfactory. A hangar was destroyed, 11 civilian cars were damaged, 3 were burned to the ground.

Also in the Odesa Region, one of the buildings of the port infrastructure was damaged by the debris of another downed drone. No people were hurt.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the aggressor country of the russian federation on the night of Wednesday, December 13, attacked Ukraine with strike drones and missiles. Air defense forces destroyed all 20 enemy targets.

In particular, the russian occupiers on Wednesday night hit Kyiv with S-400 and Iskander missiles. According to the Kyiv City Military Administration, as of 9 a.m. as a result of a night missile attack in Kyiv, 53 people were injured (36 women and 17 men, six of them children), of which 20 were hospitalized. The vast majority - 34 people - had cut body wounds. Another 8 had an acute stress response. The rest had closed traumatic brain injuries, abrasions, burns and other injuries. There is no information regarding the killed.