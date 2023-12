In Kyiv, as a result of a night missile attack by the aggressor country of russia, in the Dniprovskyi, Desnianskyi and Darnytskyi districts the fall of missile debris was recorded, the premises of a high-rise building, two private houses and a children's hospital were damaged, and 53 people were injured.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced this on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In total, 53 people were injured in the night attack. 20 of them were hospitalized, including two children. 33 people received medical help on the spot. Among them - six children," he said.

In particular, fragments of a ballistic missile fell into the yard of an apartment building in the Dniprovskyi district, as a result of which the building and a kindergarten located nearby were damaged. Cars parked in the yard burned, and windows in nearby houses and a school were blown out. 15 residents of the damaged building were evacuated at night, including four children and two disabled people.

Fragments of another missile fell on the territory of a children's hospital in the Dniprovskyi district, breaking windows and damaging the central entrance of the institution.

"This night, fragments of another missile also fell on the territory of one of the city hospitals in the Dniprovskyi district. The building of the morgue was damaged, as well as minor damage was caused to the building of the medical facility," the Mayor said.

In the Dniprovskyi district, the water supply network was damaged as a result of the fall of the missile debris on the carriageway, emergency crews are working to promptly eliminate the damage.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of Wednesday, December 13, russia attacked Ukraine with 10 Shahed-136/131 type attack drones and 10 ballistic missiles, the air defense forces destroyed all air targets.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the russian invaders hit Kyiv with S-400 and Iskander missiles.