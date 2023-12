Kyivstar promises to provide compensation to subscribers who did not have a connection or could not use the operator's services.

This follows from a statement by the press service of the company, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"Kyivstar will definitely provide compensation to subscribers who were not connected or could not use the operator's services. We apologize to subscribers for the temporary inconvenience and thank you for your understanding," the company said.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, today, December 12, the mobile communications operator Kyivstar was subjected to a powerful hacker attack, but the personal data of subscribers was not compromised. Currently, the operator's specialists are working to eliminate the consequences of the hacker attack in order to restore communication and provide services as soon as possible.

At the same time, due to a malfunction of Kyivstar, cashless payment terminals stopped working in some stores.

Earlier, it was reported that the Kyivstar mobile communications operator was not searched, and there was no raid attack.

In addition, the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) reported that the special services of the aggressor country of russia may be behind the hacker attack on the Kyivstar mobile operator.

Also, the Ukrainian segment of social networks reacted with many memes to the failure of the Kyivstar mobile operator.