The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACС) arrested Oleksii Kostusiev, father of Verkhovna Rada member Oleksii Honcharenko, in absentia.

The court made such a decision on December 11, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The ex-mayor of Odesa, Kostusiev, is suspected of illegally taking over the Odesa International Airport.

On December 11, the investigating judge of the HACC at the request of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) detectives, approved by the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) prosecutor, chose a preventive measure against Kostusiev in the case of illegal acquisition of the property complex of a strategic object - communal enterprise Odesa International Airport and UAH 2.5 billion of income from its activities.

The court granted the request and chose Honcharenko's father as a preventive measure in the form of detention.

After Kostusiev's detention and delivery to the place of pre-trial investigation, the investigating judge will decide on the application of this preventive measure.

Earlier, Honcharenko stated that his father did not take part in his upbringing and divorced his mother. In addition, the MP stated that he had not communicated with his father since 2009.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the father of MP Honcharenko is suspected of embezzling the Odesa airport.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau declared Oleksii Kostusiev, father a member of the Verkhovna Rada from European Solidarity Oleksii Honcharenko, wanted.

The NACB served the suspicion of taking over Odesa International Airport and UAH 2.5 billion of income from its activities to 5 persons, including former Odesa Mayor Oleksii Kostusiev (father of MP Oleksii Honcharenko), his former deputy, head of one of the limited liability companies responsible and businessmen Borys Kaufman and Oleksandr Hranovskyi.