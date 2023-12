Truck traffic on the border with Slovakia is unblocked – SBSU

Traffic for trucks through the Vysne Nemecke checkpoint, adjacent to the Ukrainian Uzhhorod checkpoint, is unblocked.

This was reported by the State Border Service of Ukraine (SBSU).

"According to the information received by the Ukrainian border guards from the representatives of the Border Police of the Slovak Republic, at 10 p.m. in the territory of Slovakia, the actions of the participants of the action, who blocked the movement of trucks through the Vysne Nemecke checkpoint, which is adjacent to the Ukrainian checkpoint Uzhhorod, ended," the statement says.

Currently, registration of cargo vehicles is carried out according to the established procedure.

The SBSU also noted that due to the complicated traffic on the Polish border, the number of trucks on the border with Slovakia, which chose this direction to cross the border with Ukraine, has increased.

So, as of the morning of December 5, there are 625 cargo vehicles in the queue in the territory of Slovakia in the direction of Ukraine.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Ukraine and Poland agreed on measures to unblock the border for trucks.

On Monday, December 4, the Uhryniv-Dolhobychuv checkpoint was opened for the passage of empty trucks from Ukraine to Poland.