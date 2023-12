Losses of russians in the East 8 times higher than losses of Ukrainian Defense Forces - Syrskyi

In the East, russian casualties are eight times higher than losses of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

The Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, announced this on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the East, russian casualties are approximately eight times higher than the losses of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. Despite this, the russian occupiers are betting on human resources," he said.

Syrskyi noted that, unlike the enemy, the Ukrainian Defense Forces are trying to achieve success through successful tactical actions, effective artillery fire, mortars, attack drones and small arms.

He said that in November alone, the Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed about 11,000 enemy personnel and more than 1,100 units of military equipment: about 130 tanks and 260 units of artillery and mortars of various calibers.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Syrskyi announced that the enemy continues offensive operations in the Kupyansk, Lyman, and Bakhmut axes. To block Kupyansk, the russians are trying to storm Synkivka of the Kharkiv Region.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as of the morning of December 11, the total combat losses of the enemy since February 24, 2022, approximately amounted to about 339,850 people, including 1,030 people added to them in the last day.