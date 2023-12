Russians trying to storm Synkivka in order to block Kupyansk in Kharkiv Region - Syrskyi

To block Kupyansk, the russians are trying to storm Synkivka in the Kharkiv Region.

The Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, announced this on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Syrskyi said that the enemy continues offensive operations in the Kupyansk, Lyman and Bakhmut axes.

"In order to create conditions for the blockade of Kupyansk, the enemy is trying to capture the town of Synkivka with assault companies. However, it is suffering significant losses in manpower. In connection with this, it began to transfer assault units that were in reserve to this area," he said.

In addition, according to Syrskyi, the russian occupiers are carrying out active offensive actions in the direction of Novoselivske and Stelmakhivka of the Luhansk Region, Lyman Pershyi of the Kharkiv Region and in the direction of Siversk of the Donetsk Region.

In the Lyman axis, the enemy is conducting an offensive with the aim of displacing Ukrainian troops beyond the Chornyi Zherebets River and from the Serebriansk Forestry area. The Commander reported that the enemy is carrying out unsuccessful assaults in the direction of Zhytlivka, Terny and is constantly moving personnel from the territory of russia to supplement the assault units.

The russian occupiers are also concentrating considerable efforts on the Bakhmut axis north and west of Bakhmut. For assault operations, they use airborne units, special purpose units and 200 separate motorized rifle brigades of the Northern Fleet.

Syrskyi noted that despite the difficult conditions and continuous offensive actions of the occupiers, Ukrainian soldiers steadfastly hold the occupied lines, show high professionalism, courage and heroism.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to the British Ministry of Defense, the Ukrainian military conducted a number of local counterattacks near Stepove in the Avdiyivka axis.