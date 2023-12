Overnight into December 11, the russian occupiers attacked Kyiv with missiles, all of them were shot down. Debris fell in the city's Darnytskyi district, four people were injured. The authorities published photos of the consequences of the shelling in the Bortnychi neighborhood.

Thus, according to the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Serhii Popko, debris fell in the city's Darnytskyi district during the repel of a missile attack on the capital. Four residents of Bortnychi were injured.

In particular, a man born in 1992 received a shrapnel injury to the lower limbs, first medical aid was provided on the spot. Three women born in 1963, 1990 and 1992 were also injured - everyone has an acute reaction to stress, help was also provided on the spot.

The Kyiv City Military Administration also showed photos of the consequences of the russian attack, published by acting head of the Darnytskyi district in the city of Kyiv state administration.

"Bortnychi neighborhood. Consequences of a nighttime missile attack. Rescuers, explosives experts, and investigative teams are working," the message says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, around 4 a.m. on December 11, the occupiers hit the Kyiv Region with eight ballistic missiles. All eight targets were destroyed by anti-aircraft missile units of the Center air command.