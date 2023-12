Air Defense forces destroyed all enemy targets russians tried to attack the territory of Ukraine with overnight into Monday, December 11.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) has reported this on Telegram.

"Overnight into December 11, 2023, occupiers attacked Ukraine with Shahed-type drones from the occupied Crimea; the launching areas were Chauda, Belbek," the message reads.

It is reported that the launches of 18 attack UAVs of the Shahed-136/131 type have been recorded. All enemy drones were destroyed by Air Defense in the area of responsibility of the Southern Air Command. Most of them are in the Mykolayiv Region. Anti-aircraft missile units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully practiced using drones.

"In addition, around 4 a.m. on December 11, the occupiers hit the Kyiv Region with eight ballistic missiles. The attack was launched from the northern direction, previously from the Bryansk Region of russia," the Air Force said.

It is noted that all eight targets were destroyed by anti-aircraft missile units of the Center Air Command.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the AFU Air Force reported a rocket attack by the occupiers on the territory of the Poltava region.

And a day earlier, on December 9, Air Defense managed to shoot down a russian missile in the Kryvyi Rih District of the Dnipropetrovsk Region. Its wreckage damaged one of the local enterprises.