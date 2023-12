Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appealed to Hamas militants to surrender, declaring it "the beginning of the end" for the terrorist group, Fox News reports.

"The war is in full swing, but this is the beginning of the end for Hamas. I say to the Hamas terrorists: it is over. Don't die for [Yahya] Sinwar. Surrender now," said the Prime Minister of Israel.

Netanyahu also noted that every day, more and more militants surrender.

"Dozens of Hamas terrorists have surrendered to our forces in recent days," he said.

There are also many videos circulating on the Internet in which the Israeli army disarms terrorists.

"Leaked footage from the northern Gaza Strip today shows an apparent Hamas operative slowly placing an assault rifle on the ground as dozens of Palestinian men surrendered to IDF troops. pic.twitter.com/glEbGBj50i” Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) December 9, 2023

Israeli government spokesman Eylon Levy declined to comment on the video but confirmed that "an increasing number" of Hamas militants are surrendering.

As earlier reported, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has prepared a plan to flood the Hamas tunnel system under the Gaza Strip with water pumped from the Mediterranean Sea. If this plan is implemented, the water will destroy the terrorist group's underground network of passages and shelters and dislodge the militants from underground.