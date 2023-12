In January-November 2023, the lease of state property brought the state budget UAH 702 million.

This is stated in the message of the State Property Fund of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the same time, most of the proceeds from the lease of state property came from the Odesa Region - about UAH 249 million.

Kyiv took the second place in terms of state property rental revenues with an indicator of UAH 99 million, the Dnipropetrovsk Region - the third - (more than UAH 63 million).

"Today, the state has 14,300 existing agreements. In the 1st half of 2023 alone, the SPFU concluded 760 new agreements on the lease of assets. As of December, this number has almost doubled," Vitalii Koval, head of the fund, was quoted in the message.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in January-October 2023, the lease of state property brought the state budget UAH 634 million.