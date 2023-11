In January-October 2023, the lease of state property brought the state budget UAH 634 million.

This is stated in the message of the State Property Fund of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In November, the SPFU raised UAH 62 million from the lease.

"Less than UAH 100 million remained before the implementation of the annual income plan. Since the beginning of the year, the fund has concluded 1,425 new rental contracts with the business. In total, the team accompanies more than 14,000 contracts, and the area of ​ ​ rented real estate is almost 8 million square meters. This makes the SPFU the largest landlord in Ukraine," the statement said.

