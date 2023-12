The Verkhovna Rada has abolished the limitations of the powers of the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) to check the assets of state employees who have already passed the audit, as well as to check the property acquired by declarants before being appointed to a post of civil service.

A total of 308 parliamentarians voted for the adoption of bill No. 10262 as a whole, with the minimum required 226, said Yaroslav Zhelezniak, Member of the Rada from the Holos faction on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Zhelezniak noted that the European Commission in the Report on Ukraine drew attention to the need to abolish the limitations of the NACP's powers to continue checking assets that have already passed the verification process, and to check property acquired by declarants before being appointed to a post of civil service, without prejudice to the rules applicable to national security during martial law.

He stressed that this is one of the important conditions for further European integration.

Currently, the law states that the information specified in the previous period by the declaration subject in the declaration of a person authorized to perform the functions of the state or local self-government, which has already been the subject of a NACP audit, cannot be subject to re-verification and the results of which showed no violations.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Minister of Justice Denys Maliuska explained the initiative to check the grounds for acquiring property by a person before entering public office by the fact that prevents bribes, when, for example, a new politician declares a lot of cache before taking office.

Maliuska also noted that Ukraine is now at the stage of European integration, where there is neither time nor opportunity to enter into negotiations or criticism of the recommendations of the European Commission - we must do as recommended, and only then, after a positive decision on negotiations, show cases of excessive control, unreasonable barriers and agree on a balanced restriction of retrospective checks of declarations.

In October, the law on the resumption of e-declaration came into force, the NACP will open public access to the register on December 10.