Russia's losses in the war against Ukraine have already exceeded 337,000 soldiers. In the last 24 hours alone, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 990 russians.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces reported this on Facebook.

Total enemy combat losses as of December 8, 2023 were approximately:

personnel - about 337,220 (+ 990) people;

tanks - 5,626 (+ 8) units;

armored fighting vehicles - 10,508 (+ 26) units;

artillery systems - 8,057 (+ 12) units;

MLRS - 919 units;

air defense equipment - 605 units;

aircraft - 324 units;

helicopters - 324 units;

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 6,136 (+ 20) units;

cruise missiles - 1,571 units;

ships/boats - 22 units;

submarines - 1 unit;

motor vehicles and tank trucks - 10,591 (+ 30) units;

special equipment - 1,159 (+ 3) units.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, russia's losses in the war in Ukraine on Thursday morning, December 7, amounted to 1,120 invaders, the total number of losses of the russian army since the beginning of the invasion made 336,230 of the military. In addition, the Armed Forces destroyed 18 tanks, 26 AFVs and 21 artillery systems.