Russian losses in the war in Ukraine on the morning of Thursday, December 7, amounted to 1,120 invaders, the total number of losses of the russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 336,230 of the military. In addition, the Armed Forces destroyed 18 tanks, 26 AFVs and 21 artillery systems.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The total combat losses of the enemy from 02/24/22 to 12/07/23 were approximately:

personnel - about 336,230 (+ 1,120) people eliminated;

tanks - 5,618 (+ 18) units;

armored fighting vehicles - 10,482 (+ 26) units;

artillery systems - 8,045 (+ 21) units;

MLRS - 919 units;

air defense equipment - 605 units;

aircraft - 324 units;

helicopters - 324 units;

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 6,116 (+ 33) units;

cruise missiles - 1,571 (+ 1) units;

ships/boats - 22 units;

submarines - 1 unit;

motor vehicles and tank trucks - 10,561 (+ 29) units;

special equipment - 1,156 (+ 3) units.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, russia's losses in the war in Ukraine on the morning of Wednesday, December 6, amounted to 1,270 invaders per day, the total number of losses of the russian army since the beginning of the invasion made 335,110 of the military. In addition, the AFU destroyed 13 tanks, 51 UAVs and 40 AFVs.