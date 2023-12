The administration of US President Joe Biden is ready to make concessions on strengthening border crossing rules for migrants in order to get Republican votes to help Ukraine, Reuters writes.

According to the publication, the White House is ready to strengthen the parameters of the initial check for asylum.

The Biden administration is also considering some form of a "safe third country" provision that would allow the United States to deny asylum to migrants passing through another country on their way to the United States, the source said.

Another possible item of agreement with the Republicans could be the expansion of the expedited deportation procedure. According to the source, this procedure will probably now be applied throughout the country, and not just at the border, as it is now.

The source also stressed that the bipartisan group of senators trying to reach an agreement is also discussing a quantitative limit on the number of asylum applications. The White House's position on such a restriction remains unclear.

The House of Representatives and the Senate must finish their work by December 14, which leaves little time to pass a law on allocating a large package of financial aid to Ukraine and Israel.

Given the tight time frame, the White House and a group of Republicans are trying to agree on the main terms of the new policy on migrants, and the finer details of the new bill will be finalized later.

The White House and the U.S. Congress are rushing to hammer out an agreement that would provide military aid to the two allies while curbing illegal immigration across the U.S.-Mexico border.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the White House warned that there are no guarantees regarding future supplies to Ukraine.