The Government Commission on establishing the fact of deprivation of liberty as a result of armed aggression against Ukraine recognized 4,337 Ukrainians as deprived of liberty - 3,574 military and 763 civilians.

This was announced by the Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"To date, 8 meetings of the Commission have been held. According to their results, the fact of deprivation of liberty has been established for 4,337 people (3,574 military and 763 civilians)," the message reads.

According to the results of the Commission's meetings, relevant data are entered into the Unified Register of persons, in respect of whom the fact of deprivation of personal freedom as a result of armed aggression against Ukraine has been established.

The administrator of this Register is the National Information Bureau, which belongs to the sphere of administration of the Ministry of Reintegration.

According to the results of the work of the Commission, the Ministry of Reintegration makes payments of one-time and annual state financial assistance. Thus, since the beginning of the current year, UAH 422 million have already been paid to those released from captivity, as well as to the families of prisoners of war, civilian hostages and political prisoners.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, as of August 2023, Ukraine has returned more than 2,500 military men and women from russian captivity.